Aid for Türkiye & Syria

The situation in southern Türkiye and northern Syria is dire. On 6 Feb. 2023 , a significant earthquake of 7.8 Richter scale devastated this region with Kahramanmaraş being the epicentre. Since that first earthquake, there have been a number of earthquakes and aftershocks registering as high as 7.6 and earlier today of 5.4. The destruction and loss of life is enormous and is compounded by freezing temperatures with snow and rain.

Below are a few resources for those seeking to give donations. No donation is too small, everything helps. These are only suggested organisations and not meant to be comprehensive.

From 2nd year Duke PhD student, Arif Erbil: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/bridge-to-turkiye/kahramanmaras-earthquake-relief-fund/arif-erbil

The Sancar Centre based in Chapel Hill: https://bridgetoturkiye.org/.

From Prof. of Ottoman History at New York University, Ayşe Baltacıoğlu-Brammer: is collecting donations directly to her account, so far raised about $12, 500.

Venmo: @AyseBrammer

Zelle: abb12@nyu.edu

The White Helmets are directly involved in the rescue in the impacted Syrian region. They are well-organized. You can easily donate to them with one click: https://www.whitehelmets.org/en/

NuDaySyria: https://www.nudaysyria.org/

Jewish Federations of North America: https://www.jewishfederations.org/fedworld/jewish-federations-launch-earthquake-relief-fund-431093

Heyva Sor a Kurdistanê (https://www.heyvasor.com/en/): https://www.heyvasor.com/en/banga-alikariya-lezgin-ji-bo-mexduren-erdheje/

Molhamteam: https://molhamteam.com/en/campaigns/439

Oxfam: https://www.oxfam.org.uk/oxfam-in-action/current-emergencies/turkey-and-syria-earthquake-appeal/.

Jennifer Hattam, a journalist based in Istanbul has also compiled a list via her blog: https://www.theturkishlife.com/2023/02/how-to-help-after-devastating.html.



Sean Swanick, Librarian for Middle East, North Africa, and Islamic Studies, Duke University.