Donate Children’s Books to Book Harvest

In memory of Martin Luther King, Jr., and in support of our local community, the Duke University Libraries are running a children’s book drive now through January 10, 2023.

The books we collect will be donated to Book Harvest, a North Carolina nonprofit that believes in the power of books to change children’s lives and works to ensure that all children can grow up in homes full of books. Since it was launched in 2011, Book Harvest has donated almost 2 million books to children throughout North Carolina.

We need new and gently used books for children of all ages, especially board books and picture books for the youngest readers, as well as Spanish and bilingual books, and books with diverse characters and story lines. Please, no encyclopedias, dictionaries, or books in poor condition.

Where to Donate Books

Look for the book collection bins in the following locations, and please help us fill them!

Perkins Library, in the lobby across from the von der Heyden Pavilion

Perkins Library, Shipping and Receiving (Lower Level 1, near the Link)

Lilly Library, main lobby

Music Library, main lobby

Smith Warehouse, Bay 10, Shipping and Receiving

Ford Library, Fuqua School of Business

Goodson Law Library, Law School

Medical Center Library

Don’t have books but want to donate?

We’ve got you covered with the help of the Regulator Bookshop in Durham! Here’s how it works:

Select books from Book Harvest’s online wishlist .

. Upon checking out, use the code libraries to ensure your books count toward our book drive. (NOTE: This is not a discount code. You will not see a change in price.)

to ensure your books count toward our book drive. (NOTE: This is not a discount code. You will not see a change in price.) Select “In store pickup” as the shipping choice, and the Regulator will make sure the books get to Book Harvest.

You are also invited to volunteer for the MLK “Dream Big” community drive and to attend the 2023 celebration! Duke University Libraries is a proud sponsor of this annual event.

Learn more about Book Harvest on their website.