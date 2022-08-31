The New Chat App for Mobile Research

If you want easy access to answers for burning research questions we have the app for you!

Duke University Libraries are pleased to introduce the new chat app from our library chat vendor.

Go to this link and download the app that corresponds to your device:

http://askalibrarian.ninja/

When you open the app on your device, it will show you a world map and give you locator options. Navigate or browse to Duke and save the location.

When our chat service is not available the chat option will not show on your screen. The app also provides access to the library homepage, email, and phone number. The app is a mobile version of Ask a Librarian