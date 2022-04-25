ONLINE: Big Books Edition: One Hundred Years of Solitude

It’s almost summer, and that means it’s time for the Low Maintenance Book Club’s Big Books Edition! This year, we’ll be reading “One Hundred Years of Solitude” by Gabriel García Márquez over three months. The first meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 25th from noon-1pm over Zoom. As always, you’re welcome regardless of how much (or whether) you’ve read!

For this meeting, we’ll discuss pages 1-131 in the Harper Collins edition or up until the chapter beginning with the sentence “The war was over in May.”

Although you may read any edition, we recommend the Gregory Rabassa translation. Hard copies and audiobooks may be found at Duke University Libraries and most public libraries. Currently, there are no ebook editions available.

Please RSVP to receive a Zoom link the morning of the meeting. We hope to see you there!