War in Ukraine: Where do we go from here?
March 1, 2022 – 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm
Social Sciences 139, LaBarre Auditorium and on ZOOM
Participants
- Ambassador Patrick Duddy, Rethinking Diplomacy Program Fellow, Duke Center for International & Global Studies
- Professor Charlie Becker, Department of Economics
- Professor Simon Miles, Sanford School of Public Policy
- Professor Michael Newcity, Deputy Director, Duke University Center for Slavic, Eurasian and East European Studies
- Professor Gionvanni Zanalda, Director, Duke University Center for International and Global Studies
Moderator
- Professor Edna Andrews, Director, Duke University Center for Slavic, Eurasian and East European Studies and Duke University Slavic and Eurasian Language Resource Center
Sponsored by Duke University’s Center for Slavic, Eurasian and East European Studies & the Slavic and Eurasian Language Resource Center (CSEEES & SEELRC).
