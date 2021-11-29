Looking to de-stress and get research and writing help?
Join us at The Paper Station on Thursday, December 2nd from 7-9 pm near the Perkins service desk on the 1st floor of Perkins Library!
At The Paper Station, you can:
- Meet with Thompson Writing Studio consultants for 20-minute lightning consultations and get handouts with writing tips.
- Create your own zine or bookmark.
- Find scholarly sources for your papers and projects with support from our librarians.
- Learn Google Scholar tips and tricks like how to avoid paywalls.
- Get help navigating citation manuals and using citation management tools.
This event is co-sponsored by Duke University Libraries and the Thompson Writing Studio.