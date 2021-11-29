Looking to de-stress and get research and writing help?

Join us at The Paper Station on Thursday, December 2nd from 7-9 pm near the Perkins service desk on the 1st floor of Perkins Library!

At The Paper Station, you can:

Meet with Thompson Writing Studio consultants for 20-minute lightning consultations and get handouts with writing tips.

Create your own zine or bookmark.

Find scholarly sources for your papers and projects with support from our librarians.

Learn Google Scholar tips and tricks like how to avoid paywalls.

Get help navigating citation manuals and using citation management tools.

This event is co-sponsored by Duke University Libraries and the Thompson Writing Studio.