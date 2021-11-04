Native American Heritage: What’s Streaming at Duke Libraries

For Native American History Month, one of Duke Libraries’ streaming video platforms, Docuseek, is highlighting a number of films about and made by Indigenous Peoples. Docuseek presents an excellent collection of documentary films about Native Americans, including National Film Board of Canada’s First Nations films, Women Make Movies, and distributors Bullfrog Films and Icarus Films.

These selections trace Indigenous activism, movement-building, politics, art, culture, language, astronomy, restorative-justice systems, and the fight to protect water and sacred lands.

As Nutayuneaan (We Still Live Here)

Tells the amazing story of the return of the Wampanoag language, a language that was silenced for more than a century.

(Bullfrog Films; streaming with Duke netid/password)



Conscience Point

Unearths a deep clash of values between the Shinnecock Indian Nation and their elite Hamptons neighbors, who have made sacred land their playground. (Women Make Movies; streaming with Duke netid/password)

Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance

Examines the historic confrontation between the Mohawks, Québec police, and the Canadian army that propelled Native issues into the international spotlight and into the Canadian conscience.

(National Film Board of Canada; streaming with Duke netid/password)

The Mystery of Chaco Canyon

Unveils the ancient astronomy of southwestern Pueblo Indians.

(Bullfrog Films; streaming with Duke netid/password)

Skydancer

Academy Award-nominated director Katja Esson explores the colorful and at times tragic history of the Mohawk skywalkers, men who leave their families on the reservation to travel to NYC to work construction jobs.

(Women Make Movies; streaming with Duke netid/password)

Standing on Sacred Ground

In this four-part documentary series from the producer of In the Light of Reverence, native people share ecological wisdom and spiritual reverence while battling a utilitarian view of land in the form of government megaprojects, consumer culture, and resource extraction as well as competing religions and climate change.

(Bullfrog Films; streaming with Duke netid/password)

If these titles whet your appetite for more great movies, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian’s Native Cinema Showcase is coming up later this month. An annual celebration of the best in Native film, this year’s showcase is online and runs from November 12-18, 2021.