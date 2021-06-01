“Shaping Your Professional Identity Online” RCR Graduate Student Workshop

Shaping Your Professional Identity Online

The digital world allows us to connect in ever increasing ways. As an early career scholar these connections can provide you with both opportunities and challenges. This workshop is designed to help you consider the best ways to navigate how you want to present yourself online. We will discuss topics such as what to share and how to share, the ethical issues involved, and how to maintain the right balance of privacy. We will also examine some steps you can take, such as creating a profile on Google Scholar, creating a Google alert for your name, creating an ORCID ID, interacting professionally on Twitter, and creating an online portfolio. You will receive RCR credit for attending.

This event will be offered virtually. Information about how to participate via Zoom will be sent to all registrants via email before the event. A Duke NetID is required.

In order to receive RCR credit for this event, you must be registered for the summer session.

Date: Tuesday June 15th

Time: 3:00pm – 5:00pm

Location: We will send a Zoom link to those who register.

Registration link: https://duke.libcal.com/event/7809300

If you have questions, please contact Arianne Hartsell-Gundy (aah39@duke.edu)