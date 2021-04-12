Jumbled letters (photo by Laineys Repetoire – CC-BY)

What is the Rudolph William Rosati Creative Writing Award?

The Rosati Creative Writing Prize is awarded each spring in recognition of an outstanding work of creative writing. All Duke undergraduate students are eligible to submit work for consideration. Projects may be any genre and take any form (audio/video, digital media, etc.), but must include a substantial creative writing component. The Rosati Prize was established in 1978 by Walter McGowan Upchurch in honor of Rudolph William Rosati “to encourage, advance and reward creative writing among students at the University and particularly among undergraduate students.”

Prize: $1500

Is my paper eligible?

You must be a Duke undergraduate student

You may submit multiple, different projects in a given year but each project should be submitted individually with an accompanying application cover sheet

Submitted projects must have been written during the current academic year

At this time submissions must be written in English

No minimum or maximum length required

How do I apply?

To be eligible for the Rudolph William Rosati Creative Writing Award, email the following to Arianne Hartsell-Gundy by June 15, 2021:

application cover sheet (see form)

The creative work (send written projects as either a Word document or pdf. If it’s a multimedia project, please send URL of the project or email Arianne Hartsell-Gundy for alternative means of delivery)

A faculty signature of support (see form)

The faculty member should e-mail the signature of support in a separate file to Arianne Hartsell-Gundy

How is a winner chosen?

The selection committee, consisting of two Libraries staff members and two faculty members, judges the papers

Projects are judged based on quality and originality of writing

The committee reserves the right to split the award among more than one author, or to award no prize

For More Information

Contact Arianne Hartsell-Gundy, Librarian for Literature and Theater Studies (arianne.hartsell.gundy@duke.edu), for more information.