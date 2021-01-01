Reopening 2021

Welcome to 2021, and the Spring semester at Duke University Libraries!

Libraries reopen on January 4, but services and hours will remain limited through the 19th. You can learn more on the Library hours page.

Swipe access to library buildings remains linked to COVID-19 testing and symptom monitoring. See below for more detailed information.

Beginning with the start of classes on January 20, library services will return to the same level as the Fall semester. Use Library Takeout for print materials, reserve study spaces and technology, and join in virtual instruction and research consultation.

Access to Library Buildings

Students who are cleared to remain on campus through the intersession must continue to participate in testing to access library buildings. To gain access, patrons must swipe in, show their SymMon clearance, and demonstrate a need to be in the library (e.g., Takeout). Anyone not compliant with testing will have swipe access cut off until they comply with testing.

Undergraduate and graduate students who have NOT been cleared to remain on campus must test and quarantine as soon as they return to campus. You cannot test and begin quarantine any earlier than January 11. Beginning January 13, students who have tested, quarantined, and received a negative result will have swipe access to library buildings during open hours. Students will need to show their SymMon clearance and demonstrate a need to be in the library (e.g., Takeout).