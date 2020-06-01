Apply for Fall Archival Expeditions by 6/26

Archival Expeditions

Are you interested in developing your skills in designing learning experiences for students? Interested in engaging students with digital and physical primary source materials? Consider participating in Archival Expeditions!

Archival Expeditions is a unique opportunity for graduate students to work with a faculty member to design a learning module involving archival materials. The collections can be physical materials in Duke’s David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, or any variety of digital collections available at Duke or elsewhere. There are numerous possibilities.

Eligibility: Any Duke PhD student who has completed one academic year at Duke and has identified a faculty sponsor for the project.

Stipend: $1,500 for designing the module. An additional $500 will be awarded for teaching the module.

Expected time commitment: 70-75 hours for module development, including consultations with your faculty sponsor

Timeframe: Late summer through December 2020 for developing the module

To learn more and apply: https://library.duke.edu/rubenstein/instruction/archival-expeditions

Applications are due June 26, 2020.

For more information contact Katie Henningsen (katie.henningsen@duke.edu) or Arianne Hartsell-Gundy (arianne.hartsell.gundy@duke.edu)