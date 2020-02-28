Duke University Libraries Summer Research Grants for LIFE Students

Do you have a cool project idea that uses extensive library resources, such as archival materials or foreign language books?

Are you a first generation and/or low income undergraduate student?

Would having up to $4500 assist with your project idea?

If you answered yes to all three, then consider applying for the Duke University Libraries Summer Research Grants (DULSRG)! We welcome applications from students with all levels of prior experience using library materials.

DULSRG are awarded to first-generation and/or low-income undergraduate students to support original library research either at Duke or at another library or cultural institution with a library. Awards are granted up to a maximum of $4500 to cover expenses such as campus housing, transportation, lodging, and meals while conducting research. Because research expenses can vary depending on the field of research and the duration of the project, students are able to pool grant funding with other awards.

You can find out more details about the award, including how to apply, here: https://library.duke.edu/research/grants

Deadline: March 20th, 2020

Contact Arianne Hartsell-Gundy, Librarian for Literature and Theater Studies, at arianne.hartsell.gundy@duke.edu, if you have questions.