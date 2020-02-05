Digital Scholarship Open House, Feb. 13

2020 Digital Scholarship Open House

Thursday, February 13, 12:00-1:00 PM

The Edge Workshop Room (Bostock Library 127)

Register: https://duke.libcal.com/event/6403682

At its annual open house Duke University Libraries’ Digital Scholarship & Publishing Services department showcases some of its work over the past year. This year’s slate of speakers and projects offers a view into what it means to create public-oriented digital scholarship — from considering the interests of collaborators in how the scholarship is shared, to ensuring the scholarship reaches audiences most likely to benefit from it, to using audience feedback and needs to drive future work.

Whether you are just interested in learning more about digital scholarship, publishing, and public scholarship, or planning to start your own publishing project, join us for lunch and conversation with this cross-disciplinary panel as they discuss the motivations behind their projects, the people and work involved in realizing it, and the insights and skills gained along the way.

Joella Bitter (Doctoral candidate in Cultural Anthropology, Department of Cultural Anthropology)

David Johnston (Associate Professor of the Practice of Marine Conservation Ecology, Nicholas School of the Environment)

Elizabeth Schrader (Doctoral candidate in Early Christianity, Department of Religion)

Nicholas Smolenski (Doctoral student in Musicology and Medieval and Renaissance Studies, Department of Music)

Sponsored by Duke University Libraries’ Digital Scholarship and Publishing Services, with special thanks to the Office of Copyright and Scholarly Communications and ScholarWorks: A Center for Scholarly Publishing at Duke University Libraries.