Low Maintenance Book Club reads “Broad Band”

This spring, the Low Maintenance Book Club will be reading selections from Claire L. Evan’s Broad Band: The Untold Story of the Women Who Made the Internet over three meetings. Spanning decades, this book profiles key figures who made advances in programming and technology that led to the online world of today.

Each meeting will feature stand-alone selections from this book, so attendance at each meeting is not necessary to following along. At this first meeting, we’ll discuss the Introduction (pages 1-5 in the hard copy) and Chapter 2: “Amazing Grace” (pages 27-53).

Multiple copies of this book are available at Duke University Libraries & Durham County Library.

Spring 2020 meeting schedule:

January 22, 5:30pm : Introduction (p. 1-5) and Chapter 2: “Amazing Grace” (p. 27-53)

: Introduction (p. 1-5) and Chapter 2: “Amazing Grace” (p. 27-53) March 4, 5:30pm : Chapter 6: “The Longest Cave” (p. 83-94) and Chapter 10: “Hypertext” (p.153-174).

Chapter 6: “The Longest Cave” (p. 83-94) and Chapter 10: “Hypertext” (p.153-174). April 7, 5:30pm: Chapter 13: “The Girl Gamers” (p. 222-236) and the Epilogue (p. 237-242).

Light snacks will be served. We’ll be meeting in Bostock 127 (The Edge Workshop Room). Please RSVP here if you plan to join us at the January discussion! If you have any questions, you can contact Arianne Hartsell-Gundy at aah39@duke.edu.