Get Ready for Finals with the Stampede of Love at Lilly!

The Stampede of Love Returns to Lilly

Where did Fall Semester go? December is here, and with it, exams await all Duke Students. Because the First-Year students live on East Campus, the staff at Lilly Library does its best to offer support and relieve the stress of the fall semester for our “neighbors” experiencing their first finals at Duke. Extending our hours to a 24/7 schedule during exams, offering a study break with refreshments, and a room reserved as a relaxation station are longstanding Lilly traditions.

The end of Fall Semester 2019 is different, a horse of a different color, so to speak! On Saturday, December 7th from noon until 2pm, we are hosting our second visit with the Stampede of Love, miniature therapy horses whose tiny hooves will bring smiles to stressed students (and maybe a librarian or two!). If you decide to trot over to East Campus, here is a list of useful dates and events:

Lilly Library Finals Week Events

Saturday, December 7th at noon until 2pm: Stampede of Love

Beginning at 9am, Lilly expands its schedule to 24/7 through the examination period, ending at 7pm on Monday, December 16th.

Beginning at 9am, Lilly expands its schedule to 24/7 through the examination period, ending at 7pm on Monday, December 16th. Details at Monday, December 9th at 8pm:

Lilly Study Break for Students Details here

Lilly Study Break for Students Details Wednesday, December 11th at 8am throughout finals:

Relaxation Station in Lilly opens for students

Best of luck to everyone during Finals!

It’s been a great Fall Semester, and here’s to a very Happy 2020!