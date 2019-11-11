Low Maintenance Book Club Explores Nature

Our next book club will be on Wednesday November, 20th at 5:30 in Bostock 127 (The Edge Workshop Room) @ The Edge.

It’s that time when signs of the transitioning season are all around us, from the shortening days to changing leaves and shivers in the morning. As we move closer to winter, the Low Maintenance Book Club will be reading and discussing two short essays by Helen Macdonald on the cyclical movement of nature’s patterns: “The Human Flock” and “Sex, Death and Mushrooms.” Macdonald, author of the award-winning H is for Hawk, published these two essays as part of her regular “On Nature” column for The New York Times.

Both essays were published in The New York Times and are available on the NYT site:

“The Human Flock”: https://www.nytimes.com/2015/12/06/magazine/the-human-flock.html

“Sex, Death and Mushrooms”: https://www.nytimes.com/2015/11/08/magazine/sex-death-and-mushrooms.html

They can also be found searching by essay title in The New York Times database collection.

