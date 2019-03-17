Lilly Library March Movie Madness: THE SUPERHERO EDITION

Which is Your universe: Marvel or DC?

Who is the best superhero or superhero faction? Does the Marvel Universe or DC Comics reign supreme? The decision is entirely in your hands if you enter Lilly Library’s March Movie Madness! While the battles for the rounds of 64 and 32 occurred on Knowhere and Xandar respectively, we announce that Super Sixteen combatants remain. Now the war has arrived on Earth (or, at least, Lilly Library) and it’s time to crown our champion!

This year’s Lilly Library March Movie Madness begins Monday, March 18th. It’s YOUR turn to enter into the fray and vote in the evolving brackets to help decide our ultimate superhero! And, yes – there are prizes!

BRACKETOLOGY by Nathaniel Brown

In the Gotham bracket , will the hometown advantage aid the Caped Crusader to pull out the victory and advance to the Fantastic Four? Which version of the Dark Knight will advance – the sarcastic and brooding Lego version, or the equally brooding, looking to retire Christian Bale version? Will the God of Thunder electrify Gotham instead? Or will the King of Atlantis flood the city?

, will the hometown advantage aid the Caped Crusader to pull out the victory and advance to the Fantastic Four? Which version of the Dark Knight will advance – the sarcastic and brooding Lego version, or the equally brooding, looking to retire Christian Bale version? Will the God of Thunder electrify Gotham instead? Or will the King of Atlantis flood the city? In the Metropolis bracket , will the animated family of the Incredibles overtake the Xavier led group of mutants? Will the Man of Steel preserve home field and annihilate the First Avenger?

, will the animated family of the Incredibles overtake the Xavier led group of mutants? Will the Man of Steel preserve home field and annihilate the First Avenger? In the majestic bracket of Paradise Island , will Wonder Woman continue her blockbuster success and dethrone the wisecracking Deadpool? Will the Spider multiverse pelt the suit of the Man in a Tin Can with his web shooters?

, will Wonder Woman continue her blockbuster success and dethrone the wisecracking Deadpool? Will the Spider multiverse pelt the suit of the Man in a Tin Can with his web shooters? Lastly, in the Wakanda bracket, will the all-powerful Justice League defeat the Guardians of the Galaxy (who always seem to have their own personal agendas but come together when it counts)? Or will the King of Wakanda pounce and maul the opposition provided by the Web-slinger?

Join Forces in the Super Sixteen Brackets

The SUPER SIXTEEN :

Vote March 18th until noon on Wednesday, March 20th

: Vote March 18th until noon on Wednesday, March 20th The EXTREME EIGHT :

Vote Thursday, March 21st until noon on Monday, March 25th

: Vote Thursday, March 21st until noon on Monday, March 25th The FANTASTIC FOUR :

VoteTuesday, March 26th until noon on Thursday, March 28th

: VoteTuesday, March 26th until noon on Thursday, March 28th The DYNAMIC DUO Championship Round:

VoteFriday, March 29th until noon on April 1st

VoteFriday, March 29th until noon on April 1st The CONQUERING HERO will be announced Monday, April 1st

Summon Your Powers and Vote *

Link to the brackets: https://bit.ly/2FfSMTo

Bracket Updates at

Lilly Library’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

*NOTE: Participants who provide their Duke netID and compete in all the brackets to vote for our CONQUERING HERO, will be entered into Prize Drawings for Student CRAZIES and for stalwart Duke Staff.

Do You Have Nerves of

To Take It All The Way?

Here’s to a great adventure as we all advance through the Lilly Library March Movie Madness Superhero Brackets to crown the Conquering Hero!

Contributors:

Nathaniel Brown, Lilly Library Media and Reserves Coordinator

Carol Terry, Lilly Library Collection Services & Communications Coordinator