Meet Our Mystery Dates! The Complete Book List

Thank you to everyone who enjoyed going out on a Mystery Date With a Book this month! If you didn’t get a chance to check out our display, or if you’re just curious to know what books we selected, here’s a complete list of our mystery picks, along with the library staff member who recommended them. Add them to your Goodreads list. Happy reading!

Selected by Arianne Hartsell-Gundy, Head, Humanities Section and Librarian for Literature and Theater Studies:

Selected by Sara Seten Berghausen, Associate Curator of Collections, Rubenstein Library

Irene Nemirovsky, Suite Francaise: “Love and loss in Nazi-occupied France.”

David Sedaris, Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: “Dark and wickedly funny animal love stories.”

Ta-Nehisi Coates, Between the World and Me: “A father’s heartfelt letter to his 16-year-old in an existentially unfair world.”

Jesmyn Ward, Salvage the Bones: “A teenage girl and her brothers strive to protect and love one another as Hurricane Katrina looms.”

Selected by Ciara Healy, Librarian for Psychology & Neuroscience, Mathematics, and Physics

Selected by Kelli Stephenson, Coordinator, Access and Library Services

Selected by Aaron Welborn, Director of Communications

Selected by Brittany Wofford, Coordinator for The Edge and Librarian for the Nicholas School of the Environment

Selected by Andrea Loigman, Head, Access and Delivery Services

Josephine Tey, Daughter of Time: “What does a hospitalized detective do to amuse himself in the 1950s England?”

Michael Chabon, The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay: “Two cousins’ adventures during the golden age of comic books.”

Selected by Holly Ackerman, Head, International & Area Studies Dept. and Librarian for Latin American, Iberian and Latino/a Studies

Leonardo Padura, Havana Red: “The first of a 5-part detective series set in Cuba.”

Selected by Katie Henningsen, Head of Research Services, David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library

Leigh Bardugo, Six of Crows: “Ocean’s Eleven meets Game of Thrones.”

Selected by Kristina Troost, Librarian for Japanese Studies

Lynne Kutsukake, The Translation of Love: a novel: “ A portrait of post-war Japan, where a newly repatriated Japanese Canadian girl must help a classmate find her missing sister.”

Ann Waswo, Damaged Goods: A higher education mystery: “ An art fraud investigator based in Tokyo, responds to a request from an old friend and soon arrives at Thaddeus Hall, England.”

Min Jin Lee, Pachinko: “Follows one Korean family through the generations.”

Selected by Megan Crain, Annual Giving Coordinator

Selected by Sarah Park, Librarian for Engineering and Computer Science

Henryk Sienkiewicz, Quo vadis: “Where are you going?”

Nikos Kazantzakis, Zorba the Greek: “A recipe for happiness: ‘a glass of wine, a roast chesnut, a wretched little brazier, the sound of the sea. Nothing else.'”

Maya Angelou, And Still I Rise: “For a phenomenal woman.”

Selected by Lee Sorensen, Librarian for Visual Studies and Dance, Lilly Library

Collin Thurbron, Night of Fire: a novel: “John Banfield and I think this is the best book we’ve read in years. Zen meets Spoon River Anthology.”

Selected by Laura Williams, Head, Music Library

Tom Brothers, Help! : the Beatles, Duke Ellington, and the magic of collaboration: “About the collaborative relationships among the members of each of these famous music groups and identifies collaboration as key to creating the distinctive sound and lasting legacy of each.”

Selected by Keegan Trofatter, Communications & Development Student Assistant