January 2019 Collection Spotlight: KIE Staff Book Clubs

This month our Collection Spotlight is celebrating the Kenan Institute for Ethics Book Clubs for Staff program by featuring some of the books that have been read by the various book clubs across campus. More than 50 books have been read across 15 departments. Some of the titles that have been read by these book clubs include:
Eating Animals by Jonathan Safran Foer
The Fault in Our Stars by John Green
Proud Shoes: The story of an American Family by Pauli Murray
Let the Great World Spin by Colum McCann
The Reluctant Fundamentalist by Mohsin Hamid
The Adventure Gap: Changing the Face of the Outdoors by James Edward Mills
State of Wonder by Ann Patchett
Redefining Realness by Janet Mock
Behind the Beautiful Forevers by Katherine Boo
Silent Spring by Rachel Carson
Check out the Collection Spotlight rack near our Perkins Library Service Desk on the first floor of Perkins to find some more thought provoking titles to read. If you are a staff member interested in starting your own Ethics Book Club in your department or office, you can find details here about how to get seed money to set it up.