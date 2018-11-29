What: Writing, subject tutoring, stress relief, and food!

Where: The Edge, first floor Bostock Library

When: Tuesday, December 4, 7:00 – 11:00 p.m.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—finals season, of course! We know you can hardly stand the wait for those magical days ahead, but the Long Night Against Procrastination can help make extra sure we’re all working at maximum productivity.

Spend an evening getting on top of everything you have to do—or just come and de-stress with our soothing activities, door prizes, and free coffee and snacks! However you want to approach it, we’re doing everything we can to make sure finals week is as simple and pain-free as possible.

Staff from the TWP Writing Studio and Duke Libraries will be on hand for help with writing and research. Chemistry and Computer Science tutors will also be available. Tutorial times:

Chem 101: 9-11pm

Chem 202: 7-11pm

CompSci 101: 7-11pm

CompSci 201: 7-9pm

Help us make the event green by bringing your own coffee mugs and water bottles, and let us help you ace finals week!

Sponsored by Duke University Libraries, the TWP Writing Studio, the Academic Resource Center, the Duke Student Wellness Center, and Duke Recreation and Physical Education.

Refreshments provided by Saladelia, Duke University Campus Club, and Friends of the Duke University Libraries.