November 2018 Collection Spotlight: Hidden Service

Today Duke commemorates Veteran’s Day. You can see a list of events going on here. Here at DUL we’re focusing on “Hidden Service” in our collection spotlight by showcasing fiction and non-fiction books that explore the contributions and experiences of soldiers from a variety of backgrounds, including women, LGBT, African-American, Native American, Asian-American, and Latino/a soldiers. You can check out this display at the Collection Spotlight rack near our Perkins Library Service Desk on the first floor of Perkins. Here’s a brief selection of the titles you will find there:

Code Talker by Chester Nez

Be Safe I Love You by Cara Hoffman

Going for Broke: Japanese American Soldiers in the War against Nazi Germany by James M. McCaffrey

I’m Still Standing: From Captive U.S. Soldier to Free Citizen– My Journey Home by Shoshana Johnson

A Legacy Greater than Words: Stories of U.S. Latinos & Latinas of the WWII Generation by Maggie Rivas-Rodriguez

Dien Cai Dau by Yusef Komunyakaa

The Hello Girls: America’s First Women Soldiers by Elizabeth Cobbs

Our Time: Breaking the Silence of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” by Josh Seefried.

This collection spotlight was partially inspired by the current World War One exhibit in Rubenstein Library and a recent talk in early November called ” ‘If We Must Die’: African Americans and the War for Democracy.” Professor Adriane Lentz-Smith, author of Freedom Struggles: African Americans and World War I, gave the talk.

