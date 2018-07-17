Thank You for Another Great Year!

What a tremendous year this has been for Duke Libraries! Looking back at all we have accomplished as a community, we are overwhelmed with gratitude for our friends and supporters.

For the first time ever, our donors together contributed over $1 million to the Libraries Annual Fund. That unrestricted support is so important to fulfilling our mission to Duke students and faculty, and allows us the flexibility we need to expand our collections, staff, and services.

Overall, we received almost $8 million from 2,500 donors to the Libraries. Thanks to our donors, we have been able to create new programs and establish a number of new endowments that will provide for the Duke community now and into the future. Here are just a few of our accomplishments from the past fiscal year: