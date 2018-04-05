Focus Group Participants Needed (Free Food!)

Your opinion counts! Share your thoughts about ways to improve and enhance library services, collections, and spaces in a one-hour moderated focus group. In return, we’ll feed you!

Here in the Libraries, we’re always trying to up our game. To help us serve our Duke students and faculty better, we conduct periodic focus groups with undergraduates, graduate students, and faculty members.

We want to know what you really think. Focus groups help us improve our existing services and develop new ones to meet emerging needs. Click on the links below to be part of a focus group session.

Focus Groups for Undergraduates

Wednesday, April 11

3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Perkins 118

On the Menu: Monuts Donuts and Joe Van Gogh Coffee

Register for this session

Thursday, April 12

5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Perkins 118

On the Menu: Pre-dinner snacks

Register for this session

Focus Groups for Graduate Students

Friday, April 13

9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Perkins 118

On the Menu: Monuts Donuts and Joe Van Gogh Coffee

Register for this session

Wednesday, April 18

2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Perkins 118

On the Menu: Monuts Donuts and Joe Van Gogh Coffee

Register for this session