Who Will Win? March Movie Madness @ Lilly

… It ain’t over ’til it’s over…

Rocky Balboa Takes on The Karate Kid

How about a stress free March Madness bracket and Final Game?

The results from the Final Four of March Movie Madness @ Lilly leave two classic films standing. It’s The Italian Stallion, Rocky, facing Daniel The Karate Kid, in the Championship!

Pick your favorite to win our sports movie brackets, and if you provide your netID, you’ll be entered into a drawing for a CRAZIE prize!

New voters are welcome – submit your pick for the Championship HERE and enjoy the final game!

Here is a look at the path our two title contenders took to reach the Finals:

Our original brackets featured a wide range of sports films, but Lilly Library has many more titles available. From the iconic to the obscure, check out On The Bench

Stay tuned: the Winner will be announced on Wednesday, April 4th!