Announcement, East Campus Libraries, Events, Film, Just for Fun, Lilly Library, Uncategorized

March Movie Madness @ Lilly Continues

Leave a comment

Opening Round Recap and Results

Lilly March Movie Madness – Opening Round

Upsets Do Happen!

There was lots of action in the 1st Round of Lilly Library’s March Movie Madness brackets. Looks like “The Dude” was “Blind Side-d”, Caddyshack may have what it takes to be a Cinderella story, the Karate Kid “waxed off” Hoosiers, and Talladega Nights did a “Shake’n Bake” all over the Field of Dreams.

Round 2 Voting

through Sunday, March 25th.

March Movie Madness Round 2 Contenders

It’s never too late to join in March Movie Madness @ Lilly, so make your picks of the remaining contenders!

See you in the Sweet Sixteen!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *