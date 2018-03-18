March Movie Madness@Lilly – Sports Films

What’s the best sports film of all time?

March Movie Madness @ Lilly begins Monday, March 19th.

Lilly Library has 100s of sports films – ranging from iconic classics such as Rocky to quirky films like Shaolin Soccer to searing dramas such as Creed. In fact, we have so many sports films, we decided to select just 64 (sound familiar?) for our very own Lilly Library version of March Madness. You may not agree with our title selections (does that also sound familiar?), but don’t let that stop you from joining in the fun and having a chance to win a Crazie great PRIZE!*

Here’s how:

To vote, visit our 64-team Lilly Library March Movie Madness online field here.

To record your selections, vote for your choice of Heavy Hitters in Bracket A versus films that Go the Distance in Bracket B to eventually face those films that are Down to the Wire in Bracket C opposite the Full Court Press of Bracket D. Voting dates are listed below and on the contest page.

Updates will be posted in Lilly Library’s lobby and on Lilly’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts in addition to our blog, Latest@Lilly.

Only votes submitted via Lilly March Movie Madness count.

Want a copy of the brackets just for fun? Download here.

*Did someone say PRIZE?

Participants who provide their Duke NetID and vote for the sport movie “champion” will be entered into a drawing for a Crazie fan grand prize!

The details – online voting dates:

Round 1: Monday, March 19th until midnight Wednesday, March 21st

Monday, March 19th until midnight Wednesday, March 21st Round 2: Thursday, March 22nd until midnight Sunday, March 25th

Thursday, March 22nd until midnight Sunday, March 25th Sweet Sixteen: Monday, March 26th until midnight Tuesday, March 27th

Monday, March 26th until midnight Tuesday, March 27th Elite Eight: Wednesday, March 28th until midnight Thursday, March 29th

Wednesday, March 28th until midnight Thursday, March 29th Final Four: Friday, March 30th until midnight Sunday, April 1st

Friday, March 30th until midnight Sunday, April 1st Championship: Monday, April 2nd until midnight Tuesday, April 3rd

Winner announced: Wednesday, April 4th!

Bonus: Extra Innings? Overtime? Want MORE sports movies?

Some movies are so iconic that they are more suitable for the Hall of Fame. If you are wondering what great movies (and maybe not so great) did NOT make the field, check out the bench-warmers here at March Madness – On the Bench.

At Lilly Library, now that it’s time for The Big Dance –

we hope you join in!