Happy International Women’s Day!

Celebrate International Women’s Day with a good book! I really enjoyed the New York Time‘s recent article “The New Vanguard,” which selected 15 important books by women. We have most of the books in our collection:
Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
The Essential Dykes to Watch Out For by Alison Bechdel
Outline by Rachel Cusk
My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante
American Innovations by Rivka Galchen
Asymmetry by Lisa Halliday
How Should a Person Be? by Sheila Heti
The Vegetarian by Han Kang
The Flamethrowers by Rachel Kushner
Her Body and Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado
Dept. of Speculation by Jenny Offill
Homesick for Another World by Ottessa Moshfegh
NW by Zadie Smith
Salvage the Bones by Jesmyn Ward
Mislaid by Nell Zink
Also, today the Women’s Prize for Fiction announced their Longlist!
Here are some other reading list suggestions:
100 Recommended Books by Arab Women
All Around the World: Women Writers from Every Continent
25 Women to Read Before You Die
14 Debut Books By Women Coming Out In 2018
Search our book catalog to see if we have these titles. Happy reading!