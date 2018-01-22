Take Our Survey for a Chance at a $150 Amazon Gift Card!

Here in the Libraries, we’re always looking for ways to make your life easier. That’s why every two years we invite all library users to take part in a brief user survey to help us better understand their experiences and thoughts on library spaces, collections, and services.

Between now and February 13, all Duke University students will be entered into a raffle for a $150 Amazon gift card. Faculty members will be entered to win a $75 gift card to their favorite restaurant. To qualify to win, all you need to do is set aside about 4-5 minutes of your time to give the Libraries some valuable feedback!

When libraries, students, and faculty work together, everybody wins. In response to input from our last user survey in 2016, here are some of the improvements we’ve made in the last two years:

Bought 2 FitDesks and more standing desks

Added color and icon-based signage to make navigating Perkins and Bostock easier

Increased frequency with which we clean computers and study tables

Developed a workflow for checking broken power outlets

Ensured keyboard and computer equipment is cleaned regularly and replaced as need

Made improvements to public computers

Improved our Room Reservation page and made it easier for students to reserve group study rooms and access specialized spaces in the library

Added an Interview Room and made enhancements to both spaces

Evaluated and made improvements to ePrint

Worked with DSG to develop OASIS:Perkins

Developed clear signage to help students select study spaces based on their needs and preferences

Worked with security guards to enforce Quiet Zone guidelines

Feedback is what helps the Libraries grow, and the more input we get, the better we’ll be able to renovate, rethink, and improve.

So please, take a couple minutes of your time to complete the 2018 survey—and thank you for your help in making the Duke University Libraries a better place.