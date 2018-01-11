Textbooks on Reserve in Perkins and Lilly

As the spring 2018 semester gets underway, we want to remind students that you can check out copies of textbooks for the largest courses on campus from the library.

The books include required texts for some of Duke’s most popular courses in Economics, Chemistry, Math, Computer Science, Biology, Psychology, and other subjects. They can be checked out for three hours at a time and are available at the Perkins Library Service Desk. Some textbooks are also available at Lilly Library on East Campus.

Here’s a complete listing of courses that have textbooks on reserve in the library. (This list is also available on our website. More courses may be added as orders come in.) Courses listed in red also have copies available at Lilly Library.

COURSE NUMBER COURSE TITLE AAAS 335 HISTORY OF HIP-HOP BIOCHEM 301 INTRO BIOCHEMISTRY I BIOLOGY 223 CELL AND MOLEC NEUROBIO BIOLOGY 201L MOLECULAR BIOLOGY BIOLOGY 202L GENETICS AND EVOLUTION CHEM 201DL ORGANIC CHEMISTRY I CHEM 202L ORGANIC CHEMISTRY II CHEM 201DL ORGANIC CHEMISTRY I CHEM 210DL MOD APPS CHEM PRINCIPLES CLST 262 ANCIENT ATHLETES COMPSCI 330 DESIGN/ANALY ALGORITHMS COMPSCI 250D COMPUTER ARCHITECTURE ECE 110L FUND OF ELEC AND COMP ENGR ECON 208D INTRODUCTION TO ECONOMETRICS EGR 244L DYNAMICS EVANTH 260 HUMAN COGNITIVE EVOLUTION GLHLTH 101 FUNDAMENTALS OF GLOBAL HEALTH MATH 230 PROBABILITY MATH 202D MULTIVAR CALCULUS FOR ECON MATH 216 LINEAR ALGEBRA & DIFF EQUATION MATH 353 ORD AND PRTL DIFF EQUATIONS MATH 112L LABORATORY CALCULUS II MATH 212 MULTIVARIABLE CALCULUS NEUROSCI 101 BIO BASES OF BEHAVIOR PHYSICS 142L GENERAL PHYSICS II PSY 104 SOCIAL PSYCHOLOGY PSY 105 ABNORMAL PSYCHOLOGY PSY 101 INTRODUCTORY PSYCHOLOGY SPANISH 203 INTERMEDIATE SPANISH STA 101 DATA ANALY/STAT INFER

Please note: Textbooks on reserve are not intended to take the place of students purchasing textbooks for their courses. Due to budget limitations, the Libraries are unable to purchase textbooks for every course at Duke.

For questions related to textbook reserves at Perkins Library, please contact: perkins-reserves@duke.edu.

For questions related to textbook reserves at Lilly Library, please contact: lilly-requests@duke.edu