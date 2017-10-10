“Shaping Your Professional Identity Online” RCR Graduate Student Workshop

Shaping Your Professional Identity Online

The digital world allows us to connect in ever increasing ways. As an early career scholar these connections can provide you with both opportunities and challenges. This workshop is designed to help you consider the best ways to navigate how you want to present yourself online. We will discuss topics such as what to share and how to share, the ethical issues involved, and how to maintain the right balance of privacy. We will also examine some steps you can take, such as creating a profile on Google Scholar, creating a Google alert for your name, creating an ORCID ID, interacting professionally on Twitter, and creating an online portfolio. If you have a laptop, you may want to bring it. You will receive RCR credit for attending.

Date: Tuesday October 24th, 2017

Time: 3:00pm – 5:00pm

Location: Perkins 217

Campus: West Campus

Registration link: https://duke.libcal.com/event/3638177

If you have questions, please contact Arianne Hartsell-Gundy (aah39@duke.edu)