New U.S. Poet Laureate: Tracy K. Smith

Tracy K. Smith, U.S. Poet Laureate, 2017-

Photo credit: Rachel Eliza Griffiths

Tracy K. Smith, the 22nd Poet Laureate, was appointed on June 14th. If you are interested in reading her work, fortunately we have several collections of her poetry that you can read.

You might also want to explore some articles about her. This great NPR profile discusses her appointment, her process as a poet, and a recording of her reading ‘When Your Small Form Tumbled Into Me.’ Here’s another profile from the NYT. This PBS article lists four poets that Tracy K. Smith recommends you read: Solmaz Sharif, Erika L. Sanchez (coming soon to our collection) James Richardson, and Claudia Rankine.

Finally here’s a video where she reads from Life on Mars: