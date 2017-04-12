Collection Spotlight: Poetry

We’re celebrating National Poetry Month by highlighting some of the poetry books in our collection. You can see them on our Collection Spotlight rack near the New and Noteworthy collection. Our previous Collection Spotlight was for Trans Day of Visibility!

Also be on the look out for our “Poet-tree” where you can add lines from some of your favorite poems. For inspiration check out some of these Poems in Your Pocket.

Here is a selection of some of the titles that we are highlighting:

Beating the Graves by Tsitsi Jaji, a Duke professor!

Shallcross by C.D. Wright (review here)

The Prodigal by Derek Walcott (side note: there will be a Derek Walcott Memorial Poetry Reading on April 18th from 4:00-6:00)

Descent: Poems by Kathryn Stripling Byer, a former North Carolina Poet Laureate.

187 Reasons Mexicanos Can’t Cross the Border: Undocuments, 1971-2007 by National Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera, who did a wonderful reading at Duke on November 17th, 2016.