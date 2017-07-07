This National Library Week Was One for the Books

Are you one for the books?

That’s what we asked Duke students and faculty this year during National Library Week (April 9-15). We invited them to share their love of libraries by showing us their best bookface.

Nearly 200 people across East and West Campus accepted the challenge. We also used the occasion to kick off a new library marketing campaign, reminding people that when they support the Libraries, they are really supporting Duke as a whole. Check out the last page of our magazine to see our first ad in the new series.

You can also watch our “One for the Books” video online and share it to show your appreciation of libraries and librarians.

National Library Week has been sponsored by the American Library Association and observed by libraries around the country since 1958. It’s a time to celebrate the contributions of our nation’s libraries and to promote library use and support. All types of libraries—school, public, academic, and special—participate.