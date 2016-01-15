A Foundation of Generosity

The renovation of the Rubenstein Library and the completion of the Perkins Project would have been impossible without the help of many loyal and generous library donors. Their philanthropic support represents the foundation upon which Duke’s world-class library system is built.

We are particularly grateful to those donors whose names you will find in the many classrooms, exhibit galleries, offices, and common areas throughout the renovated library. A few of them joined us for the Rubenstein Library dedication ceremony on October 3 and are pictured here in the spaces named in their honor.

Ahmadieh Family

The Ahmadieh Family Commons outside the Gothic Reading Room is named in honor of Aziz (left) and Vahdat Ahmadieh, pictured here next to their portrait.

Chappell Family

Jerry WC’62 (left) and Bruce E’61 Chappell pose in the Jerry and Bruce Chappell Family Gallery, located near the main library entrance.

Gravatts

Cary G’66 and Ann G’64 Gravatt pose in the seminar room named in their honor on the third floor of the Rubenstein Library.

Harkins

Harry H. Harkins, Jr. T’73 outside the seminar room named in his honor on the Rubenstein Library’s first floor.

Holsti-Anderson Family

Members of the Holsti and Anderson families pose in the Holsti-Anderson Family Assembly Room on the first floor of the Rubenstein Library. Pictured here (left to right): Aksel Anderson, Ole Holsti, Brad Anderson, Mikko Anderson, and Maija Holsti.

Smith and Ferracone Family

Robin Ferracone T’75 P’05 and Stewart Smith P’05 in the Smith-Ferracone Reception Area, adjacent to the von der Heyden Pavilion.

Sperling Family

Laurene Sperling T’78 in the Sperling Family Lobby, just inside the main library entrance.

Stone Family

Michael Stone T’84 at the entrance to the new Michael and Karen Stone Family Gallery.

Trent and Semans Families

(left to right): James Semans, Beth Lucas, Charlie Lucas, Sally Trent Harris WC’63, Rebecca Trent Kirkland WC ’64 M’68, John Kirkland, Barbara Trent Kimbrell, Joe Lucas, and Sally Lucas.

Wakil Family

Members of the Wakil family stand outside the Wakil Family Consultation Room, located in the Rubenstein Library Reading Room. Pictured here (left to right): Maya Wakil Thompson, Sonya Wakil T’79, Alexander Wakil Thompson T’18, Salih Wakil, and Fawzia Wakil.