Fall 2015

A Foundation of Generosity

The renovation of the Rubenstein Library and the completion of the Perkins Project would have been impossible without the help of many loyal and generous library donors. Their philanthropic support represents the foundation upon which Duke’s world-class library system is built.

We are particularly grateful to those donors whose names you will find in the many classrooms, exhibit galleries, offices, and common areas throughout the renovated library. A few of them joined us for the Rubenstein Library dedication ceremony on October 3 and are pictured here in the spaces named in their honor.

Rubenstein library dedication held Saturday morning October 3, 2015 Aziz and Vahdat Ahmadieh pose in the Ahmadieh Family Commons.

Ahmadieh Family
The Ahmadieh Family Commons outside the Gothic Reading Room is named in honor of Aziz (left) and Vahdat Ahmadieh, pictured here next to their portrait.

Rubenstein library dedication held Saturday morning October 3, 2015 Bruce and Jerry Chappell pose in the Chappell Family Gallery.

Chappell Family
Jerry WC’62 (left) and Bruce E’61 Chappell pose in the Jerry and Bruce Chappell Family Gallery, located near the main library entrance.

Ann and Cary Gravatt pose for a portrait in the Gravatt Seminar Room.

Gravatts
Cary G’66 and Ann G’64 Gravatt pose in the seminar room named in their honor on the third floor of the Rubenstein Library.

Harry Harkins and John Garger pose for a portrait in the Harkins Seminar Room.

Harkins
Harry H. Harkins, Jr. T’73 outside the seminar room named in his honor on the Rubenstein Library’s first floor.

 

The Holsti family pose for a portrait in the Holsti Anderson Assembly Room.

Holsti-Anderson Family
Members of the Holsti and Anderson families pose in the Holsti-Anderson Family Assembly Room on the first floor of the Rubenstein Library. Pictured here (left to right): Aksel Anderson, Ole Holsti, Brad Anderson, Mikko Anderson, and Maija Holsti.

Smith-Ferracone

Smith and Ferracone Family
Robin Ferracone T’75 P’05 and Stewart Smith P’05 in the Smith-Ferracone Reception Area, adjacent to the von der Heyden Pavilion.

Sperling Lobby

Sperling Family
Laurene Sperling T’78 in the Sperling Family Lobby, just inside the main library entrance.

Rubenstein library dedication held Saturday morning October 3, 2015 Michael Stone poses in the room named for his family.

Stone Family
Michael Stone T’84 at the entrance to the new Michael and Karen Stone Family Gallery.

The Trent family pose for a portrait in the Trent HOM Room.

Trent and Semans Families
(left to right): James Semans, Beth Lucas, Charlie Lucas, Sally Trent Harris WC’63, Rebecca Trent Kirkland WC ’64 M’68, John Kirkland, Barbara Trent Kimbrell, Joe Lucas, and Sally Lucas.

The Wakil family pose for a portrait outside the Wakil Family Consultation Room

Wakil Family
Members of the Wakil family stand outside the Wakil Family Consultation Room, located in the Rubenstein Library Reading Room. Pictured here (left to right): Maya Wakil Thompson, Sonya Wakil T’79, Alexander Wakil Thompson T’18, Salih Wakil, and Fawzia Wakil.