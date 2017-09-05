Remembering John Ashbery

John Ashbery, an award-winning poet, died over the weekend. In 1976 he became the only writer to win the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, and the National Book Critics Circle Award in the same year for his collection Self-Portrait in a Convex Mirror. You can see the opening of an early draft of this important work here.

If you’ve never read any of his poetry, now would be a great time. We own many of his collections.

To understand his place in American poetry, you might also want to look at some of the biographies and literary criticism that we have about him.

We also have several interesting items in the Rubenstein Library that you might want to explore.

For a nice biography and overview of Ashbery, check out this Poetry Foundation page. You might also appreciate this recent write-up in the New Yorker.