New at the Nasher: “A Portrait of Venice”

An event discussing the new innovative exhibition, “A Portrait of Venice,” to come on display at the Nasher Museum of Art this September will take place April 20th from 4:00-5:00 pm in Perkins 218.

Along with the mural-sized, first state print borrowed from the Minneapolis Institute of Arts, the exhibition features a number of interactive digital engagements that bring the city to life.

Multi-media visualizations of the print’s art historical and historical material have led to exciting discoveries and invaluable understandings, information to be shared with the public for the first time. The result is an original, highly dynamic, and multi-sensory way of experiencing art and its history.

Dr. Kristin Lanzoni (Wired! Lab) will give an overview of this digital humanities initiative, and undergraduate Mary Kate Weggeland will discuss her work with the exhibition and on a digital display of the Civitates Orbis Terrarum atlas from the Duke Libraries’ collection.

The event is free and open to the public. Please join us this upcoming Thursday for the discussion and be sure to visit the exhibition this September!