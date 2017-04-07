For the 20th time: It’s that time of year again!

20th Annual Full Frame

Documentary Film Festival

Each spring since 1998, Durham has hosted international filmmakers and film lovers who flock to the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival. Festival goers revel in the latest in documentary, or non-fiction, films which are presented in venues throughout historic downtown Durham.

Because it is the 20th anniversary, this year’s festival’s thematic program is a cinematic retrospective of the twenty years of Full Frame. Curated by Artistic Director Sadie Tillery, notable films, filmmakers, and special moments that have distinguished Full Frame since it was founded in 1998 are to be highlighted this year.

Do you know that Duke University is a major supporter of Full Frame?

Of special note, because of his support and commitment to the arts, Duke University President Richard Brodhead will be honored with the Full Frame 2017 Advocate Award. In addition, the Duke University Libraries support and highlight films from past festivals. If you don’t attend the festival, consider the Libraries’ collections. A major resource is the Rubenstein Library’s Full Frame Archive Film Collection, that includes festival winners from 1998-2012. The film and video collection at Lilly Library on East Campus contains many more Full Frame titles available to the Duke community.