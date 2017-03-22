Celebrate National Poetry Month with the Low Maintenance Book Club

In honor of National Poetry Month the Low Maintenance Book Club will be reading Citizen: An American Lyric by Claudia Rankine. We will be reading the following selections:
“I” (pages 5-18)
“V” (pages 69-79)
“VII” (pages 139-161))
You can find several copies of this collection at our libraries. Durham County Library also has copies.
When: April 11th at 6:00pm
Where: The Edge Workshop Room on the first floor of Bostock
How: Registering in advance helps us know how many to expect
Light refreshments will be served.
If you have any questions, you can contact Arianne Hartsell-Gundy at aah39@duke.edu.