Promises and Pitfalls of Social Media as a Primary Source in Research

DATE: Wednesday, April 5

TIME: 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

LOCATION: The Edge Workshop Room (Bostock 127)

Register Now

From hashtag activism to public policy unfolding on Twitter, social media is trending as an important data source for our understanding of today’s socio-political atmosphere. In what ways can social media data provide researchers with a glimpse into social behaviors and human interactions? How are researchers harnessing, analyzing, and making sense of social media data? What are the ethical considerations of capturing and using this data?

Join us in the Ruppert Commons for Research, Technology and Collaboration (“The Edge”) as Dr. Negar Mottahedeh and Dr. Daniel Vallero discuss the role of social media as a source for their own research, as well as the limitations and ethical considerations at play.

Light refreshments will be served.