Marathon Reading of Toni Morrison’s BELOVED

On Thursday, March 30, the Department of English is hosting BELOVED, a marathon reading of Toni Morrison’s Pulitzer Prize winning novel. BELOVED will run 8 hours (9AM-5PM) in the Carpenter Conference Room (Rubenstein Library 249), where there will be a podium, microphone, audience seating, and T-shirts for all participants. Sign up to read via THIS LINK by March 23rd.

The library of course has several copies of this novel available. If this marathon inspires you to read more by this amazing author, we can help you there too!