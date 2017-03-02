2017 Nadell Prize Winners Announced

The Duke University Libraries are pleased to announce the winners of our 2017 Andrew T. Nadell Prize for Book Collecting.

Since 1947, the Friends of the Duke University Libraries have presented the contest in alternate years to promote reading for enjoyment and the development of students’ personal libraries. The contest is open to all regularly enrolled undergraduate and graduate students at Duke University. The winners for 2017 are:

Undergraduate Division:

First Prize: Jessica Lee , “Hamilton to Homer: A Mythoholic’s Journey to Becoming a Classicist”

Second Prize: Caroline del Real, "The Unfathomable Journey: A Factual and Fictional View of Life Under the Sea"

Graduate Division:

First Prize (tie): Colin O’Leary , “The ‘Library of Forking Paths’: Jorge Luis Borges, His Literary Antecedents and His Descendants”

First Prize (tie): Jason Todd , "Century of Upheaval: War and Revolution in China and Around the World"

Second Prize: Brent Caldwell, "Politics by Example: My Political Mentors, America's 20th Century Greats"

