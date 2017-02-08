Mystery in the Stacks – A Library Party to Die For, Mar. 3

When: Friday, March 3, 2017

Time: 9:00 p.m. to Midnight

Where: Perkins and Bostock Libraries, 1st Floor

Admission: Free

Dress: Semi-Formal Attire, or Dress as Your Favorite Mystery Character

The Library Party is a unique Duke tradition. For one night only, Perkins and Bostock Libraries throw open their doors for a night of music, food, and un-shushed entertainment. The event is free and open to the entire Duke community.

After a couple of years on hiatus, the Library Party is back! Once again, the Libraries are partnering with the Duke Marketing Club to organize this year’s event. The theme—“Mystery in the Stacks”—is inspired by classic works of mystery and detective fiction.

The event will feature live music, costumes, decorations, food and beverages, and plenty of mystery!

Advance Wristband Sales (New This Year!)

To cut down on lines at the event, drink wristbands will be available for purchase (credit card only) the week of February 27-March 3 at Saladelia locations in von der Heyden, West Union, and the Sanford School of Public Policy. Legal ID required. Get yours ahead of time and avoid the line.

Never been to a Library Party?

Check out these images, videos, and recaps from our Life is a Cabaret Party in 2014, Heroes and Villains Party in 2012, and the Mad Men and Mad Women Party in 2011.

RSVP

On Facebook, and share!

Keep the Mystery Going

The Library Party will be followed by a Freewater Presentations screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho in Griffith Theater at 12:15 a.m.

Many thanks to our not-so-mysterious co-sponsors: the Office of the President, Office of the Provost, Markets & Management Studies, Program in Gender, Sexuality, and Feminist Studies, and Duke Student Government.