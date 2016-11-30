Did Someone Say Puppies? Puppies in Perkins 2016!

If your growing to-do list has you overwhelmed..

Or finals have you feeling a little down…

Good News! It’s time for a study bark! I mean, break.

Wednesday, December 14, Puppies in Perkins will be back! Puppies, wagging tails, and snuggles for all. From 12 pm-3 pm in Perkins 217 therapy dogs will be in the library to soothe all your finals woes and give you the cuddles you so richly deserve. There will also be fun, finals-themed button-making! Come take a study break and meet and greet the cutest pups on campus!