The Puppies are Back! Puppies in Perkins 2016

If studying for finals has you feeling a little overwhelmed…

What is this? Did we learn this? Is it even in English?

Good News! It’s time for a study break.

Tuesday May 3rd, Puppies in Perkins will be back! Puppies, wagging tails, and snuggles for all. From 1 pm-4 pm in Perkins 217 therapy dogs will be in the library to soothe all your finals woes and give you the cuddles you so richly deserve.  Come take a study break and meet and greet the cutest pups on campus!

Your friendly neighborhood puppies are ready to help you study! Or at the very least chew on you pen.

