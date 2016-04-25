If studying for finals has you feeling a little overwhelmed…
Good News! It’s time for a study break.
Tuesday May 3rd, Puppies in Perkins will be back! Puppies, wagging tails, and snuggles for all. From 1 pm-4 pm in Perkins 217 therapy dogs will be in the library to soothe all your finals woes and give you the cuddles you so richly deserve. Come take a study break and meet and greet the cutest pups on campus!
One thought on “The Puppies are Back! Puppies in Perkins 2016”
I am so expecting the puppies!
Comments are closed.