News, Events & Exhibits

50 Years of Lemurs at Duke

Learn about the research and important conservation work at the Duke Lemur Center, home to the world’s largest and most diverse collection of lemurs outside of Madagascar. This year marks the center’s 50th anniversary.

“Agencies Prefer Men!” The Women of Madison Avenue

This exhibit traces the long and sometimes hidden history of women in advertising as they progressed from clerical positions and copywriters all the way to creative directors and CEOs.

Wave the Flag

This exhibit features photographs of one of our country’s most prevalent, iconic symbols and illustrates how its use in different contexts highlights a variety of American narratives.

