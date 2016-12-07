News, Events & Exhibits

Follow the Duke Libraries on Instagram
Announcing a New Version of CIT’s Website
Give the refreshed, modern design a look and submit your feedback
Recent Library News
- Lights Out for Lexis.com
- Cast Composite (AKA Synthetic Texture) Technique
- Charity Checkups
- Last Minute Gifts for Your Conservator Friends
- New Movies for December
- From Hawaiian Pie to Mustard Meringue: The Role of Test Kitchens in Modern Advertising
- WOLA-Duke 2016 Human Right Book Award – Boom, Bust, Exodus…
- Happy Birthday, Jane!
Exhibits at the Library
Learn about the research and important conservation work at the Duke Lemur Center, home to the world’s largest and most diverse collection of lemurs outside of Madagascar. This year marks the center’s 50th anniversary.
“Agencies Prefer Men!” The Women of Madison Avenue
This exhibit traces the long and sometimes hidden history of women in advertising as they progressed from clerical positions and copywriters all the way to creative directors and CEOs.
This exhibit features photographs of one of our country’s most prevalent, iconic symbols and illustrates how its use in different contexts highlights a variety of American narratives.
Check out some of our past library exhibits online.
